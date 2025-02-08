Tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its much-anticipated iPhone SE 4 as early as next week. While the company has yet to confirm the exact release date, prominent tech journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg suggests that Apple is likely to unveil the device through a press release rather than a dedicated event. Furthermore, the handset is expected to go on sale later this month.

Design As per several media reports, the iPhone SE 4 could be a major departure from its predecessor, adopting a design akin to the iPhone 14. This means the traditional thick bezels and the Touch ID Home button could be a thing of the past, marking the complete transition to Face ID across Apple's smartphone range.

Leaked images suggest the device will feature a boxy frame with rounded edges, staying true to Apple’s recent design philosophy. On the back, the SE 4 is tipped to retain a single-lens camera setup, reinforcing its status as a budget-friendly offering within Apple’s portfolio.

Bigger display One of the most notable improvements could be the display. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to boast a 6.1-inch OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, replacing the LCD screens seen in earlier SE models. There have been conflicting reports about whether it will feature a notch or Apple’s Dynamic Island, but with an imminent launch, these details will soon be confirmed.

Performance Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to be powered by Apple’s A18 chip, the same processor found in the latest iPhone 16 models. This would make it the most powerful SE device to date. The phone is also rumoured to include 8GB of RAM, promising a seamless user experience.

Camera and pricing For photography enthusiasts, the SE 4 is expected to feature a 48MP rear camera alongside a 24MP front-facing camera, a substantial upgrade from the SE 3’s modest setup.