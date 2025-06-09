Apple to unveil ‘Liquid Glass’ UI at WWDC 2025, setting stage for all-glass iPhone in 2027: Report

Apple is all set to make the announcements for its newest operating systems for iPhones, iPads, Macs and more at the WWDC 2025 conference today. The company has been reported to make a big change in the naming schemes of its operating systems with changing the last digit in favour of the current. So the latest iPhone software essentially turns to iOS26 and similarly iPadOS 26, macOS 26 and so on.

Another big change being reported this year is to make all of Apple's operating systems look more transparent by taking page from the UI on the Vision Pro headset.

Apple's new UI changes to set the stage for a new device: According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new interface elements will be called Liquid Glass and have the sheen see-through visuals of a glassy furfce. The move is part of Apple's effort to make its operating systems more cohesive and look similar across the lineup.

The new UI changes will include transparency and shine effects in all of Apple's tool bars, in-app interfaces and controls.

Gurman further suggests that the Liquid Glass UI will also set the stage for new hardware launches from Apple with a plans to overhaul the 2027 iPhone to commemorate the two decade anniversary of product.

The upcoming device is said to expand on the glass concept and feature curved glass sides around the entire phone, even at the edges. There are also said to be very slim bezels and no cutout sction in the screen.

The 2027 iPhone is being internally called the “Glasswing” in reference to a butterfly by the same name that has transparent wings.

Notably, the last time Aple revamped its UI for iPhones was back in 2013 unde the leadership of design chief Jony Ive when they ditched the earlier mimicking the real world style elements in favour of a new approach called ‘flat design’. This approach used more colour, transparency, simple interfaces and clear controls built for the digital age.