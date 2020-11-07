Apple expected to use iPad components in iPhone 12 due to supply issues: Report

Apple launched the new iPhone 12 series a month later than usual. The delay has been attributed to the covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the device’s supply chain. However, the delayed launch may not have completely solved the problem.

According to Nikkei Asia Report, the company is facing problems with a few components of the iPhone 12 series devices and to resolve the problem, the company will be the sourcing a few parts from its iPads.

One component that is common to both the devices is the chipset. The A14 Bionic powers both the iPad Air and iPhone 12 Pro devices. The chipset was first introduced in the Apple iPad Air in the month of September and later in the new iPhone in the month of October.

According to the report, the demand for the iPhone 12 Pro has been much higher than what Apple had anticipated. The shortage of some specific components such as the power chips and a few parts of the Lidar scanner have created snags in the supply chain.

The borrowing of parts has also led to lower production of the iPad in question. The report stated one of the sources saying, "That has affected around 2 million units in overall iPad production compared with its previous production plan for this year."

Further, Apple is still betting big on its last years iPhone 11 line-up. The company has reportedly asked its suppliers to produce 20 million units of iPhone 11, iPhone SE and even the iPhone XR in order to keep their shelves filled. In comparison, buyers have placed order for around 75-80 million units of the new iPhone 12 series.

