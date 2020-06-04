Apple tracks down iPhones that were stolen from stores during US protests

CEOs of top tech companies have come out in support to express solidarity with people of colour, especially the African-American community. Apple CEO Tim Cook stressed that right now, there is a pain deeply etched in the soul of the nation and in the hearts of millions. "To stand together, we must stand up for one another, and recognize the fear, hurt, and outrage rightly provoked by the senseless killing of George Floyd and a much longer history of racism," Cook said in a memo to employees.