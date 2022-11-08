Apple tracks user data while browsing App Store, warns report: All details

A recent research has stated that Apple might be tracking user data via its App Store. As per the claims of two researchers, iOS sends a detailed report on how Apple users interact with the apps on the Apple’s store. Moreover, the tech giant has been tracking the App Store since the release of iOS 14.6 in May 2021, cites cybersecurity experts.
A recent research has stated that Apple might be tracking user data via its App Store. As per the claims of two researchers, iOS sends a detailed report on how Apple users interact with the apps on the Apple’s store. Moreover, the tech giant has been tracking the App Store since the release of iOS 14.6 in May 2021, cites cybersecurity experts.
According to the cybersecurity researchers, the Cupertino based Apple has been tracking everything the user taps on the Apple Store. This data is sent further in real time to the company via a JSON file. Reportedly, Apple has been tracking App store activities since the company rolled out iOS 14.6 in May 2021. Notably, the cupertino based company launched its iOS 14.4 a month earlier.
According to the cybersecurity researchers, the Cupertino based Apple has been tracking everything the user taps on the Apple Store. This data is sent further in real time to the company via a JSON file. Reportedly, Apple has been tracking App store activities since the company rolled out iOS 14.6 in May 2021. Notably, the cupertino based company launched its iOS 14.4 a month earlier.
Cybersecurity researchers stated in a series of tweets that the changes that Apple has made to the App Store recently related to the ads have raised certain privacy concerns.
Cybersecurity researchers stated in a series of tweets that the changes that Apple has made to the App Store recently related to the ads have raised certain privacy concerns.
The Mysk developers said, “It seems that the #AppStore on 1OS 14.6 sends every tap you make in the app to Apple. This data is sent at one request. As the user browses the App Store app, detailed usage is sent to Apple simultaneously."
The Mysk developers said, “It seems that the #AppStore on 1OS 14.6 sends every tap you make in the app to Apple. This data is sent at one request. As the user browses the App Store app, detailed usage is sent to Apple simultaneously."
The data contains IDs to map the behaviour to a profile (redacted in the video). Data shown in the video is 152KB," adds the Mysk developers.
The data contains IDs to map the behaviour to a profile (redacted in the video). Data shown in the video is 152KB," adds the Mysk developers.
Although, the researchers stated that it is not sure whether the American tech giant is collecting analytics data for iOS 16 yet. As per the reports, the App Store sends a lot of data even when the Personalised Ads option is turned off.
Although, the researchers stated that it is not sure whether the American tech giant is collecting analytics data for iOS 16 yet. As per the reports, the App Store sends a lot of data even when the Personalised Ads option is turned off.
The tweet also said," Regardless, the App Store already knows a lot about our behaviour and how we explore the apps."
The tweet also said," Regardless, the App Store already knows a lot about our behaviour and how we explore the apps."
Meanwhile, it was also reported that the company's high-end iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are being affected by reduced production capacity.