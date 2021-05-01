Apple trial threatens to reveal App Store's commission bounty

Analysts say losing the trial would be a big setback for Apple because the store has become a driver in the Cupertino, California-based company’s services segment.Sensor Tower estimates the App Store generated $22 billion in commissions last year for Apple, while Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi believes Apple will run the App Store this year with a gross profit of 88%.Apple said its total profit for 2020 of more than $57 billion amounted to a 20.9% margin, while adding that “despite its considerable profit, it is subject to competition in all of its lines of business." The company last year cut in half the fees it charges to smaller developers who sell software and services on the App store, lowering the 30% rate to 15% for developers who generate as much as $1 million in yearly revenue from their apps and those who are new to the store. Apple says many apps pay no fees in return for the company’s efforts to host and maintain the security of the store.