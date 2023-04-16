Apple Inc's TV platform was down for thousands of users in the United States late on Saturday. According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, the platform was down for 6,000 users at the peak of the outage. The outage lasted a few hours, Downdetector.com data showed.

Downdetector tracks live outages by aggregating status reports from multiple sources, including user-submitted reports on the platform.

The services are now back.

Users also reported facing issues with other Apple services like Apple Support and iCloud late on Saturday.

There was no official response from Apple regarding the cause of the outage or whether other services were impacted as indicated by Downdetector.

Last week, Apple users had reported issues with streaming Apple Music along with other platforms. Apple then confirmed the problem on its system status page.

Outage tracking site Downdetector also revealed that Apple's music streaming service suffered an outage on 11 April, with the problem peaking at around 6:07 AM and 3,392 reports recorded during that time.

According to Downdetector data, 98% of the users reported problems with music streaming while 1% of the users faced issues in accessing the website and logging in.

Other Apple services that faced issues earlier this week included Apple Radio, Apple Pay & Wallet and iTunes Match. Apple's status page claims all these issues have now been fixed.

While the issue appears to have been resolved for now, it's not clear what caused the outage in the first place. Reportedly, the outage doesn't seem to have affected users in India and may have been limited to users in the US.