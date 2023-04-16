Apple TV back up in US after brief outage1 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 03:42 PM IST
- Apple TV was down for 6,000 users at the peak of the outage. The outage lasted a few hours, Downdetector.com data showed.
Apple Inc's TV platform was down for thousands of users in the United States late on Saturday. According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, the platform was down for 6,000 users at the peak of the outage. The outage lasted a few hours, Downdetector.com data showed.
