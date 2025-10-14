Apple TV+ rebrands to Apple TV ahead of Brad Pitt's F1 movie premiere on 12 December | Here's what happened

Apple has quietly dropped the “plus” from its streaming service, reintroducing the platform under the simpler moniker Apple TV (priced at ₹99/month in India). The move was revealed without fanfare, buried in a press release for the upcoming racing film F1, which premieres on the service on 12 December.

A single line halfway through the statement confirmed the change: “Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity.” As of Monday morning, the familiar Apple TV+ logo still appeared across apps.

Why the change? The rebranding appears to be aimed at clarifying Apple’s ecosystem. Since the launch of Apple TV+ in 2019, the similarity between the streaming service and Apple’s existing set-top device, also called Apple TV, has caused confusion among consumers. Many users reportedly struggled to differentiate between the device, the app, and the subscription service itself.

According to Apple Insider, dropping the “plus” could be Apple’s move to simplify the brand and create a cleaner ecosystem across hardware and content offerings.

Price hike and unique positioning The timing of the rebrand comes just months after Apple increased its streaming subscription from $9.99 to $12.99 per month, a jump of more than 30%. Despite the rise in price, Apple TV remains unique among major streaming platforms as it continues without an ad-supported tier, unlike Netflix, Disney+, or Prime Video.

Bigger plans on the horizon? Media insiders suggest the change may signal more than just a cosmetic update. Some analysts speculate Apple could be moving towards a more unified approach, potentially merging its hardware and streaming businesses under one brand. Others anticipate the eventual introduction of an ad-supported tier as Apple seeks growth in a slowing subscription market, according to Apple Insider.

For now, Apple appears focused on refining its brand identity ahead of its next slate of original content, beginning with F1, starring Brad Pitt.

FAQs What happened to Apple TV+? The “plus” has been dropped; the service is now simply called Apple TV.

When will the new name take effect? Apple has not provided a specific rollout date; the rebrand was first mentioned in the F1 press release.

How much does Apple TV cost? Subscriptions now run at $12.99 per month, up from $9.99.

Does Apple TV run ads? No. It remains the only major streaming service without an ad-supported tier.