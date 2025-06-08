Apple under pressure to shine after AI stumble

Apple under pressure to shine after AI stumble

AFP
Published8 Jun 2025, 09:11 AM IST
Apple under pressure to shine after AI stumble
Apple under pressure to shine after AI stumble

Pressure is on Apple to show it hasn't lost its magic despite broken promises to ramp up iPhones with generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) as rivals race ahead with the technology.

Apple will showcase plans for its coveted devices and the software powering them at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicking off Monday in Silicon Valley.

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 18

Apple iPhone 18

  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.1 inches Display Size

₹88990

Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • CheckIcyblue
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹80999

Get This

Discount

7% OFF

Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200 Pro

  • CheckTitanium Gray
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹94999

₹101999

Get This

Discount

18% OFF

OPPO Find X8 Pro

OPPO Find X8 Pro

  • CheckSpace Black
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹89999

₹109999

Get This

Vivo X100 Pro 5G

Vivo X100 Pro 5G

  • CheckAsteroid Black
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage

₹89999

Check Details

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro

  • CheckCeramic White
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹85063

Check Details

OPPO Find N3 Flip

OPPO Find N3 Flip

  • CheckCream Gold
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹94999

Check Details

Apple MacBook Air 15 Inch (M4, 2025)

Apple MacBook Air 15 Inch (M4, 2025)

  • CheckMidnight
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check15.30-inch Display Size

₹124900

Check Details

Apple MacBook Air 15 (2023)

Apple MacBook Air 15 (2023)

  • CheckMidnight
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check15.30-inch Display Size

₹134990

Check Details

MacBook Pro 14 Inch (M3, 2023)

MacBook Pro 14 Inch (M3, 2023)

  • CheckSilver
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check14.20-inch Display Size
Amazon

₹139900

Get This

Discount

20% OFF

Apple MacBook Air 15 Inch (M3, 2024)

Apple MacBook Air 15 Inch (M3, 2024)

  • CheckMidnight
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check15.30-inch Display Size
Amazon

₹139990

₹174900

Get This

Apple MacBook Pro 13 Inch 2022

Apple MacBook Pro 13 Inch 2022

  • CheckMidnight
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check13.30-inch Display Size

₹116990

Check Details

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (2024, Copilot+)

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (2024, Copilot+)

  • CheckCool Silver
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check15.60-inch Display Size

₹124990

Check Details

Asus ProArt PZ13 (2024, Copilot+)

Asus ProArt PZ13 (2024, Copilot+)

  • CheckNano Black
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check13.30-inch Display Size

₹119990

Check Details

The event comes a year after the tech titan said a suite of AI features it dubbed "Apple Intelligence" was heading for iPhones, including an improvement of its much criticized Siri voice assistant.

"Apple advertised a lot of features as if they were going to be available, and it just didn't happen," noted Emarketer senior analyst Gadjo Sevilla.

Instead, Apple delayed the rollout of the Siri upgrade, with hopes that it will be available in time for the next iPhone release, expected in the fall.

"I don't think there is going to be that much of a celebratory tone at WWDC," the analyst told AFP. "It could be more of a way for Apple to recover some credibility by showing where they're headed."

Industry insiders will be watching to see whether Apple addresses the AI stumble or focuses on less splashy announcements, including a rumored overhaul of its operating systems for its line of devices.

"The bottom line is Apple seemed to underestimate the AI shift, then over-promised features, and is now racing to catch up," Gene Munster and Brian Baker of Deepwater Asset Management wrote in a WWDC preview note.

Rumors also include talk that Apple may add GenAI partnerships with Google or Perplexity to an OpenAI alliance announced a year ago.

Infusing its lineup with AI is only one of Apple's challenges.

Developers, who build apps and tools to run on the company's products, may be keen for Apple to loosen its tight control of access to iPhones.

"There's still a lot of strife between Apple and developers," Sevilla said. "Taking 30 percent commissions from them and then failing to deliver on promises for new functionality-that's a double black eye."

A lawsuit by Fortnite maker Epic Games ended with Apple being ordered to allow outside payment systems to be used at the US App Store, but developers may want more, according to the analyst.

"Apple does need to give an olive branch to the developer community, which has been long-suffering," Sevilla said. "They can't seem to thrive within the restrictive guardrails that Apple has been putting up for decades now."

As AI is incorporated into Apple software, the company may need to give developers more ability to sync apps to the platform, according to Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi.

"Maybe with AI it's the first time that Apple needs to rethink the open versus closed ecosystem," Milanesi said.

Adding to the WWDC buildup is that the legendary designer behind the iPhone, Jony Ive, has joined with ChatGPT maker OpenAI to create a potential rival device for engaging with AI.

"It puts Apple on the defensive because the key designer for your most popular product is saying there is something better than the iPhone," Sevilla said.

While WWDC has typically been a software-focused event, Apple might unveil new hardware to show it is still innovating, the analyst speculated.

And while unlikely to come up at WWDC, Apple has to deal with tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump in his trade war with China, a key market for sales growth as well as the place where most iPhones are made.

Trump has also threatened to hit Apple with tariffs if iPhone production wasn't moved to the US, which analysts say is impossible given the costs and capabilities.

"The whole idea of having an American-made iPhone is a pipe dream; you'd have to rewrite the rules of global economics," said Sevilla.

One of the things Apple has going for it is that its fans are known for their loyalty and likely to remain faithful regardless of how much time it takes the company to get its AI act together, Milanesi said.

"Do people want a smarter Siri? Hell yeah," Milanesi said. "But if you are in Apple, you're in Apple and you'll continue to buy their stuff."

gc/arp

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsApple under pressure to shine after AI stumble
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.