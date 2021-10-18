Apple will be opening its second hardware launch event, the Unleashed, in a short while from now. The showstopper for the Apple Unleashed event is going to the new Apple MacBook Pro with improved M1 processors from the company, along with a Mac mini that employs the same ARM-based SoC and a refreshed Apple AirPods.

Expectations are high; the tech world is anticipating similar level of success from Apple's new M-series chips and 2021 MacBook Pros that was registered by the M1 MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1) last year. Mac mini, which was another computer to receive the M1 chip last year, is also likely to get a performance boost with the new Apple Silicon.

For Apple AirPods, this will be third upgrade; the last one was seen being in March 2019. It remains to be seen whether this will be an iteration update for the AirPods or will we see some major changes in the popular TWS earbuds.

No Touch Bar this year. Function keys are back.

The new macBook Pro is finally here.

There's another. The second Apple chip will be called M1 Max.

It's official. The new Apple Silicon chip will be called M1 Pro.

AirPods are next. The third-generation Apple earbuds will feature spatial audio with Dolby Atmos

The first device for the day is HomePod mini - in new colours and with new features.

New Voice Plan subscription with Siri for $499 introduced for Apple Music in 17 countries including India.

Siri to curate playlists based on user demands.

Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage to announce the focus will be on music and Mac during this event.

It's on. Apple Unleashed opens with the customary musical intro.

Coming to the new and improved Apple Silicon, there seems to be a few prospective monikers doing the rounds - M1X, M1 Pro, M1 Max and even M2. More intriguing are the tech specs - twice the performance cores as opposed to the previous generation at 16, and two to four times the GPU cores. A humongous upgrade if the reports are to be believed.

Only minutes to go before the Apple Unleashed. Are these the final moments of the infamous Touch Bar? Word on the street says yes. We'll believe it when we see it.

Not many laptops have a notch invading the screen real estate. The new MacBook Pros could change this paradigm. Apple iPhone X is credited with introducing and popularising the display cutout. Will the 2021 MacBook Pro- pioneer a similar trend in laptops? Fingers crossed!

Apple AirPods are getting their third generation upgrade after two years of wait. The last update for the highly popular TWS earbuds was in March 2019. It remains to be seen if Apple brings active noise cancellation to the AirPods or not. Fans would also be waiting for the short stem design to be brought over from the AirPods Pro. Unlikely, if reports are any indication, but one can hope.

Mac mini is set for another upgrade this year. After receiving the M1 chiplet in 2020, it is once again in line for the upgraded Apple Silicon processors. The move could be a result of users demanding more power from the compact desktop computer. If reports are to be believed, Apple has delivered on these expectations.

Reports and leaks ahead of Apple Unleashed have been focussed on the upcoming MacBook Pros. This will be first overall update for the line-up in five years, the last change in the which was the introduction of M1 processor with the 13-inch MacBook Pro last year.

Ahead of the Unleashed launch event, the Apple Store was inaccessible as the tech giant added upcoming offerings on its online marketplace

In minutes from now, Apple will be announcing its new Mac computers, including two MacBook Pros and a Mac mini, along with refreshed AirPods earbuds.

