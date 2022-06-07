Apple unveils installment pay plan, CarPlay update in push beyond iPhone

The hardware highlight came with the debut of Apple’s in-house silicon dubbed M2, announcing the chip to be used first in a new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro that the company says will be faster and more efficient than previous versions. The completely redesigned 13.6-inch-screen MacBook Air laptop has a sharper-edged look more in line with the newest iPhones and an improved camera. The Air will begin at $1,199 and goes on sale next month.

