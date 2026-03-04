Apple unveils MacBook Neo, brings premium features to a lower price segment: Check India price, launch details

Apple unveiled the MacBook Neo on Wednesday, 4 March, starting at $599, a more affordable addition to its laptop range as it aims to expand its reach in a price-sensitive PC market.

The relatively lower-priced laptop marks one of Apple's most aggressive entry points into the PC market in years. Priced at $599, it is significantly more affordable compared to Apple's earlier non-Pro, non-Air MacBook released in May 2006 at $1,099, equivalent to about $1,750 today, Reuters reported.

How much MacBook Neo cost in India? In India, MacBook Neo's prices start at ₹69,990 for the 256GB storage version, with the 512GB model costing ₹79,990. Students can access the device at education pricing, which starts from ₹59,900. The laptop is available in four colours such as Silver, Blush, Citrus, and Indigo.

Also Read | From iPhone 17e to MacBook Air M5: Every Apple launched this week

What does MacBook Neo offer? The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2408 x 1506 pixels and up to 500 nits of brightness. The panel supports 1 billion colours and features an anti-reflective coating for comfortable viewing in various lighting conditions.

The laptop is powered by the A18 Pro chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 16 Pro series. It features a 6-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores, along with a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine for AI tasks.

Also Read | Apple unveils $599 MacBook Neo with iPhone A18 Pro chip in budget laptop push

Apple asserts that the laptop can provide up to 50% faster daily performance compared to a popular Intel Core Ultra 5 powered PC, with AI workloads running up to three times faster. The device comes with 8GB of unified memory and storage options up to 512GB.

The MacBook Neo has a fanless aluminium design weighing approximately 1.23kg, making it convenient for everyday use. It contains a 36.5Wh battery rated to last up to 16 hours of video streaming.

Additional features consist of a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones with directional beamforming, and dual speakers supporting Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. For connectivity, there are two USB-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 6.