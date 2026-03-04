Apple unveils MacBook Neo, brings premium features to a lower price segment: Check India price, launch details

Apple unveiled the MacBook Neo on Wednesday, 4 March, starting at $599, a more affordable addition to its laptop range as it aims to expand its reach in a price-sensitive PC market.

The relatively lower-priced laptop marks one of Apple's most aggressive entry points into the PC market in years. Priced at $599, it is significantly more affordable compared to Apple's earlier non-Pro, non-Air MacBook released in May 2006 at $1,099, equivalent to about $1,750 today, Reuters reported.

Advertisement

How much MacBook Neo cost in India? In India, MacBook Neo's prices start at ₹69,990 for the 256GB storage version, with the 512GB model costing ₹79,990. Students can access the device at education pricing, which starts from ₹59,900. The laptop is available in four colours such as Silver, Blush, Citrus, and Indigo.

Also Read | From iPhone 17e to MacBook Air M5: Every Apple launched this week

What does MacBook Neo offer? The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2408 x 1506 pixels and up to 500 nits of brightness. The panel supports 1 billion colours and features an anti-reflective coating for comfortable viewing in various lighting conditions.

The laptop is powered by the A18 Pro chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 16 Pro series. It features a 6-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores, along with a 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine for AI tasks.

Advertisement

Also Read | Apple unveils $599 MacBook Neo with iPhone A18 Pro chip in budget laptop push

Apple asserts that the laptop can provide up to 50% faster daily performance compared to a popular Intel Core Ultra 5 powered PC, with AI workloads running up to three times faster. The device comes with 8GB of unified memory and storage options up to 512GB.

The MacBook Neo has a fanless aluminium design weighing approximately 1.23kg, making it convenient for everyday use. It contains a 36.5Wh battery rated to last up to 16 hours of video streaming.

Additional features consist of a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones with directional beamforming, and dual speakers supporting Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. For connectivity, there are two USB-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 6.

Pre-orders for the MacBook Neo are now available on Apple’s official website and the Apple Store app in multiple regions. The device will start shipping to customers and retail stores from 11 March, 2026, according to the company's website.

Advertisement