Apple unveils new iPad Air with A14 Bionic chipset, new design

Apple has introduced a new updated variant of the iPad Air as well as the iPad. The new iPad Air gets a much-anticipated design overhaul which brings it closer to the iPad in terms of aesthetics. The new iPad Air gets a bigger screen in comparison to the previous versions.

The new iPad gets an A12 Bionic chipset. The new iPad is 2 time faster than the top selling Microsoft tablet, 3 times faster than the top-selling Android tablet.

The new iPad gets an A12 Bionic chipset. The new iPad is 2 time faster than the top selling Microsoft tablet, 3 times faster than the top-selling Android tablet.

The new iPad also works with the Apple Pencil. The new Apple will also come with Apple iPadOS 14. The company claims it makes the table more intuitive. This new operating system also provides more artist-centric features.

The iPad starts at $329 and will be available at $299 for student customers.

The iPad Air gets a new 'all-screen' design. It gets a new side mounted fingerprint sensor. The iPad Air comes with the new A14 bionic. This is a new chipset has 5nm architecture, which is a first for Apple. The new iPad Air supports both keyboard and Apple Pencil as well.

The iPad Air gets USB Type C connector. The front camera is a 7MP lens and the primary rear lens is a 12MP lens. The iPad also provides stereo sound.

The iPad Air starts at $599 and will be made available from next month.

