Apple unveils watchOS 26: Smarter fitness, one-hand gestures, and real-time translations

Apple has announced watchOS 26 at its WWDC 2025 on Tuesday, the latest version of its Apple Watch software. The update brings a new design and smarter features focused on fitness, messaging, and daily use.

Fresh look with ‘Liquid Glass’ watchOS 26 introduces a new design style called Liquid Glass. This adds smooth, transparent effects to parts of the screen like widgets, notifications, and the Control Centre. The changes make apps look more modern while keeping the layout easy to use. The Photos watch face also gets a new look, with numbers made of Liquid Glass to better highlight pictures.

Workout Buddy brings personal coaching One of the biggest new features is Workout Buddy. This tool uses Apple Intelligence to act like a virtual coach. It gives spoken feedback and motivation during workouts, using your own fitness data, such as heart rate, distance, and progress on your Activity rings.

For example, it might say, “You’re 18 minutes away from closing your Exercise ring,” or, “That was your longest run this month.” The voice is generated using AI, and based on voices of real Fitness+ trainers.

Workout Buddy supports common workouts like running, walking, cycling, HIIT, and strength training. It works in English for now, and needs a supported iPhone nearby with Bluetooth headphones.

Easier workout controls and music The Workout app now has a new layout, making it easier to start and control workouts. Four new buttons let users quickly access features like Custom Workouts and Race Route.

You can also set music or podcasts to play automatically when a workout starts. Apple Music will suggest playlists based on your workout type and what you usually listen to.

Smarter alerts and one-handed gestures watchOS 26 adds a new “wrist flick” gesture. If you lift your wrist to check a notification but don’t want to deal with it, you can flick your wrist to dismiss it. This works for calls, alarms, and timers too. It uses sensors and AI to understand the movement.

The watch will also now adjust the sound of alerts based on how noisy your surroundings are, helping you stay aware without disturbing others.

Better messaging with translations Apple Watch now supports live translation in the Messages app. This means incoming texts can be translated into your chosen language, and your replies can also be translated back. This will work on newer Apple Watch models, if used with a supported iPhone.

Messages will also suggest smart actions — for example, offering to start a Check In if someone asks you to let them know when you reach home, or suggesting Apple Cash if you're asked to pitch in for a gift.

Smarter smart stack suggestions Smart Stack, the scrollable group of widgets, now gives better suggestions based on your habits, location, and activity. For instance, it might remind you to start a workout when you arrive at the gym.

New apps and accessibility tools The Notes app is now available on Apple Watch. You can view, pin, and create notes using your voice or the keyboard. The Photos face will now show more meaningful images from your library.

For users who are deaf or hard of hearing, Live Listen is now easier to use from the Watch. You can start or stop listening sessions on a paired iPhone, and see real-time captions on your wrist.

New tools in the Phone app, like Hold Assist and Call Screening, help manage calls. Hold Assist lets you know when a real person joins the line during a support call. Call Screening checks unknown callers by asking for their name and reason for calling before ringing your phone.

Release details watchOS 26 is available now for developers and will have a public beta next month. The full release is expected later this year. It will be a free update for Apple Watch Series 6 or newer, including the second-gen SE and Ultra models. Some features, especially those using Apple Intelligence, need newer iPhones like the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 models.

