Apple unveils web-based Maps Beta, bringing navigation to browsers. How is different from Google Maps?
Apple introduces public beta of web-based Apple Maps, offering driving/walking directions, gas station info, and place details accessible through browsers. Users can order food, explore curated Guides, and expect upcoming features like Look Around for 3D views.
Tech giant Apple has unveiled the public beta of Apple Maps on the web, allowing global users to access the service directly from their browsers (via India Today). The new web-based Apple Maps can be accessed through both Chrome and Safari browsers, bringing driving and walking directions, gas station information, and comprehensive place details directly to users' desktops.