Tech giant Apple has unveiled the public beta of Apple Maps on the web, allowing global users to access the service directly from their browsers (via India Today). The new web-based Apple Maps can be accessed through both Chrome and Safari browsers, bringing driving and walking directions, gas station information, and comprehensive place details directly to users' desktops.

Key Features of Apple Maps on the Web

Reportedly, users can now get driving and walking directions, search for various places, and view detailed information such as photos, operating hours, ratings, and reviews, all from their browser. This web-based iteration of Apple Maps aims to deliver a robust navigation tool without the necessity of a dedicated app.

Moreover, users can directly order food from the place card within Maps, adding an extra layer of convenience. The curated Guides feature assists users in finding recommended restaurants, shopping venues, and points of interest in various cities, making it a valuable tool for both daily use and travel navigation.

In the future, Apple aims to roll out additional features, including Look Around, which provides interactive 3D street-level views akin to Google Maps' Street View. This upcoming feature is anticipated to launch in the next few months, offering a richer and more immersive user experience.

Benefits for Developers

The web-based Apple Maps is also a significant development for developers. Those using MapKit JS can integrate their applications with Apple Maps on the web, providing users with seamless access to driving directions and place information. This integration aims to create a more unified user experience across various applications and services.

Accessibility and Future Plans

Currently, the web version of Apple Maps supports English and is compatible with Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. Apple plans to expand support to additional languages, browsers, and platforms over time, increasing its accessibility.

A New Competitor in Web-Based Navigation

The launch of Apple Maps on the web provides users with an alternative to Google Maps. Although it is still in beta, the service is crafted to be a dependable and feature-packed navigation tool accessible directly through the browser. As Apple works on improving and broadening its web-based Maps service, it will be intriguing to observe how it impacts user preferences in the digital mapping landscape.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!