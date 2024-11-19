Apple updates vintage and obsolete product lists: iPhone XS Max and Watch Series 2 models affected
Apple has classified the iPhone XS Max and iPhone 6s Plus as vintage products, while several second-generation Apple Watch models are now obsolete. This affects repair options and parts availability, with vintage products eligible for repairs through authorized providers.
Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has officially added the iPhone XS Max to its list of vintage products, alongside the iPhone 6s Plus, while several second-generation Apple Watch models have been categorised as obsolete, reported Business Standard.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message