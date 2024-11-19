Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has officially added the iPhone XS Max to its list of vintage products, alongside the iPhone 6s Plus, while several second-generation Apple Watch models have been categorised as obsolete, reported Business Standard.

This reclassification impacts the repairability and availability of parts for these devices, reflecting Apple’s policies on product lifecycle management.

To recall, the tech company defines a product as “vintage" when it has been discontinued for more than five but less than seven years. Products falling under this category may still qualify for repairs and parts replacements through authorised Apple service providers, though availability is subject to regional variations. On the other hand, “obsolete" products are those discontinued for more than seven years, for which Apple ceases almost all service and parts support worldwide.

Reportedly, the iPhone XS Max, launched in 2018, has joined the vintage category alongside the iPhone 6s Plus, which debuted in 2015. The classification is determined by the last distribution date of a device rather than its launch date, meaning both devices reached this milestone simultaneously due to the timing of their discontinuation.

Meanwhile, Apple Watch Series 2 models, including both aluminium and stainless steel variants in 38mm and 42mm sizes, have been moved to the obsolete category, added the publication. These wearables, originally released in 2016, will no longer be eligible for repairs or parts replacements through Apple.

Apple’s support policies ensure service and parts availability for at least five years following a product’s discontinuation, with possible extensions up to seven years in select regions. For vintage devices, repair services may still be accessible, though availability can vary depending on location. Mac laptops, however, are an exception to the rule, potentially qualifying for battery-only repairs for up to 10 years from the last date of distribution, provided parts remain in stock.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!