Apple users facing iCloud backup issue after iOS 16.3 update: Report
- With iOS 16.3, Apple made some security changes to enable physical security keys to be used to secure accounts.
Facing iCloud backup issues after updating to iOS 16.3? If yes, then you are not alone. According to a report by AppleInsider, some iCloud users are having trouble syncing with iCloud Drive, Photos, and backup upload after updating to iOS 16.3. The issue seems to be related to a lack of two-factor authentication.
