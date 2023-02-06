Facing iCloud backup issues after updating to iOS 16.3? If yes, then you are not alone. According to a report by AppleInsider, some iCloud users are having trouble syncing with iCloud Drive, Photos, and backup upload after updating to iOS 16.3. The issue seems to be related to a lack of two-factor authentication.

Many users have complained about the issue in several Apple's support forums and Reddit. With iOS 16.3, Apple made some security changes to enable physical security keys to be used to secure accounts.

But users have complained about seeing a message stating, “An Unexpected Error Occurred. Please try again later," when they try to sync iCloud Drive, Photos and backup upload. In most cases impacted by the current issue, two-factor authentication is not enabled.

There are reports suggesting that enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) to the Apple ID can be a workaround. However, even those who have enabled 2FA are also facing the same issue.

AppleInsider report says that some users have contacted Apple Support and it is possible that Apple is aware of the issue. Can we expect a fix soon? Possibly.

Meanwhlile, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently made a couple of remarks on an earnings call that revealed some of the California based company’s future plans. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his PowerOn newsletter says that the rising price of iPhones may not be a problem for Apple. Responding to a question whether the iPhone’s rising average sales price was sustainable, Cook said, “The price increase is no problem. In fact, consumers could probably be persuaded to spend more. I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category."

According to Gurman, Cook implies that the iPhone has become “integral" to the lives of people and consumers now use the device to make payments, control smart-home appliances, manage their health and store banking data.