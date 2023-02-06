Apple users facing iCloud backup issue after iOS 16.3 update: Report

Meanwhlile, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently made a couple of remarks on an earnings call that revealed some of the California based company’s future plans. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his PowerOn newsletter says that the rising price of iPhones may not be a problem for Apple. Responding to a question whether the iPhone’s rising average sales price was sustainable, Cook said, “The price increase is no problem. In fact, consumers could probably be persuaded to spend more. I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}