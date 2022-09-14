Apple users, government has a warning for you

Select Apple devices are susceptible to cyber attacks due to multiple vulnerabilities found in Apple products. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory for Apple users asking them to update their products immediately. “Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges, execute arbitrary code, disclose sensitive information and bypass security restriction on the targeted system" the agency says in its advisory.

