Apple Vision Pro 2 in the works as suppliers ramp up component manufacturing: Report

Apple’s ambitious spatial computing venture appears to be far from over, as fresh reports suggest the second-generation Vision Pro has quietly entered production. This development comes despite earlier speculation that Apple had stalled the project due to underwhelming sales of the original headset.

According to a report by ITHome, citing unnamed industry sources, key components for the new Vision Pro are already being manufactured. Suppliers such as Lens Technology, responsible for the headset’s glass panels, and Changying Precision, which makes its outer shells, are reportedly rushing to fulfil orders. The supply chain also includes various electronic circuit component manufacturers, indicating a wider ramp-up in preparations.

The original Vision Pro was praised for its intuitive interface and seamless user experience, requiring minimal learning compared to other mixed reality headsets on the market. However, high pricing and limited consumer uptake led to Apple halting production of the device in early 2024, reported Gadgets360. Reports at the time also suggested the tech giant had put development of future models on hold.

Now, with production of key components underway, there is renewed speculation that Apple could unveil the Vision Pro 2 as early as this year. Some insiders believe the new model may reuse elements from its predecessor while incorporating a newer chipset—possibly the upcoming M5. This move could reduce costs and allow Apple to offer the device at a more accessible price point.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had previously reported that a new Vision Pro device might launch by autumn 2025 or early 2026. It is now thought that the model currently in production may be an interim version, designed to maintain interest in Apple’s spatial computing platform while a more advanced successor is developed.