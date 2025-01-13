Tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to develop a successor to its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. However, the much-anticipated device is unlikely to hit the market before 2026, according to a recent update from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The Vision Pro, originally unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2023, was introduced as a niche product targeted primarily at developers. Speculation has been rife about its potential successor, with hints of a launch within the next few years.

Launch Timeline and Features In the latest edition of hisPower On newsletter, Gurman highlighted that Apple’s roadmap for 2025 does not include any fresh Vision Pro hardware. Nevertheless, there is a possibility that the new model might be unveiled this year, with a market launch projected for 2026.

Gurman’s previous insights suggest the Vision Pro 2 could debut “between the autumn of 2025 and the spring of 2026.” It is anticipated to feature Apple’s next-generation M5 chipset, a step up from the current M2 system-on-chip that powers the existing Vision Pro model.

While the design of the successor is expected to remain largely consistent with the current model, the primary upgrades are likely to be under the hood. Enhancements may focus on improving the device's “human-machine user interface,” which remains a significant challenge in the realm of head-mounted displays.

Affordable Vision Pro Model in Development In addition to the Vision Pro 2, Apple is reportedly working on a more affordable variant of the headset. Gurman noted that this budget-friendly model is a priority for the tech giant, but its launch may not occur until after 2027, based on earlier reports.