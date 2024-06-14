Apple Vision Pro at risk! Govt. issues high-severity alert against vulnerabilities: How to protect your device
CERT-In issues alert on multiple vulnerabilities in Apple Vision Pro, posing severe security risks including unauthorized access, data loss, and DoS attacks. Users advised to update software promptly to mitigate risks and safeguard device security.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released a high-severity alert concerning multiple vulnerabilities found in Apple Vision Pro. This device operates on the newly developed VisionOS and is susceptible to severe security breaches that could allow malicious actors to seize control of the system, access confidential user information, and cause significant disruptions.