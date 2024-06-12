Apple Vision Pro launches in China, Japan and seven other countries, skipping India
Apple is expanding the availability of its Vision Pro to nine more countries, excluding India. Pre-orders start June 14 in China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, and June 28 in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK. Prices begin at USD 3,499.
