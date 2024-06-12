Tech giant Apple is broadening the reach of its latest innovation, the Apple Vision Pro, to nine additional countries, though India remains absent from the list.

Apple officially announced that pre-orders for the spatial user interface device will commence in China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore on Friday, June 14, at 6 a.m. local time. The device will be available in these regions starting Friday, June 28.

Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom can start pre-ordering the device on Friday, June 28, at 5 a.m. local time, with availability beginning on Friday, July 12.

Launched last year, the Vision Pro merges digital content with the physical environment, providing spatial experiences that revolutionize the way people work, enjoy entertainment, and much more.

"The excitement surrounding Apple Vision Pro has been incredible, and we are delighted to bring the magic of spatial computing to more users worldwide," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, following the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on Monday.

"We are eager for more people to witness the extraordinary possibilities, whether it's working and collaborating with an endless canvas for apps, reliving cherished memories in three dimensions, watching TV shows and movies in a unique personal cinema, or experiencing entirely new spatial interactions that stretch the imagination," Cook added.

Powered by visionOS, the Vision Pro offers an intuitive spatial user interface that users navigate with their eyes, hands, and voice.

Users wear the device over their eyes, interacting with apps by looking at them and tapping their fingers together. They can also dictate text, use a virtual keyboard, and ask Siri to manage apps, play media, answer questions, and more.

The App Store now includes over 2,000 apps specifically designed for the Apple Vision Pro.

With this latest announcement, the Apple Vision Pro will be available at all Apple Store locations in China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S., as well as through the Apple Store online. The device is priced starting at USD 3,499 and comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

The Apple Vision Pro package includes a Solo Knit Band, Dual Loop Band, personalized Light Seal with two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

(With inputs from ANI)

