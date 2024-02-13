Apple Vision Pro makes it to Bengaluru streets. Netizens pour comments
A picture of a man wearing the Apple Vision Pro and testing the virtual reality device on the streets of Indiranagar in Bengaluru, went viral, attracting attention for its advanced features and the city's tech enthusiasm.
All heads in the streets of Bengaluru turned to see the new spectacle, the Apple Vision Pro. The latest gadget in the tech-savvy city sparked conversation among netizens as picture of a man wearing the new headset and testing the virtual reality device went viral.
The post went viral almost immediately and the internet dubbed it as a quintessential "Peak Bengaluru" moment.
One user said she'd sprint away if she ever encountered a human with Vision Pro on streets. "Forget man, if I see any such human at s public place ama sprinting away next second"
While other user was concerned about what's coming next for the eye doctors. " Eye doctors better be prepared for what’s coming."
Comments like someone will run away with the gadget, and words of caution over potholes were also making rounds on the internet.
"Dont try in Koramangala. Full of potholes," a comment read. "Koi utar ke na bhag jaye," read another.
The Apple Vision Pro, priced at ₹2.8 lakh, is garnering attention not only for its advanced features but also for attracting daring adventurers who are bringing virtual experiences into reality. Its recent launch on the streets of Bengaluru is not just a viral sensation; it underscores the city's tech enthusiasm and thirst for innovation.
