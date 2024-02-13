 Apple Vision Pro makes it to Bengaluru streets. Netizens pour comments | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 13 2024 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.90 0.36%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.60 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 713.10 0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,394.00 0.25%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 512.15 2.14%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Apple Vision Pro makes it to Bengaluru streets. Netizens pour comments
Back Back

Apple Vision Pro makes it to Bengaluru streets. Netizens pour comments

 Livemint

A picture of a man wearing the Apple Vision Pro and testing the virtual reality device on the streets of Indiranagar in Bengaluru, went viral, attracting attention for its advanced features and the city's tech enthusiasm.

Tech Enthusiasts Go Gaga over Apple Vision Pro in Bengaluru (X)Premium
Tech Enthusiasts Go Gaga over Apple Vision Pro in Bengaluru (X)

All heads in the streets of Bengaluru turned to see the new spectacle, the Apple Vision Pro. The latest gadget in the tech-savvy city sparked conversation among netizens as picture of a man wearing the new headset and testing the virtual reality device went viral.

In the everyday traffic and the hustle bustle of the busy city, a techie named Varun Mayya was captured on the streets of Indiranagar, navigating along the sidewalk with the Apple Vision Pro. The device, which is Apple's first 3D camera, was launched earlier this year. It was announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference last year.

Sharing the picture on microblogging website, X, Ayush Pranav wrote, “bumped into @waitin4agi_ while he was playing around with his vision pro on the streets of Indiranagar. gotta be a @peakbengaluru moment."

The post went viral almost immediately and the internet dubbed it as a quintessential "Peak Bengaluru" moment.

One user said she'd sprint away if she ever encountered a human with Vision Pro on streets. "Forget man, if I see any such human at s public place ama sprinting away next second"

While other user was concerned about what's coming next for the eye doctors. " Eye doctors better be prepared for what’s coming."

Comments like someone will run away with the gadget, and words of caution over potholes were also making rounds on the internet.

"Dont try in Koramangala. Full of potholes," a comment read. "Koi utar ke na bhag jaye," read another.

The Apple Vision Pro, priced at 2.8 lakh, is garnering attention not only for its advanced features but also for attracting daring adventurers who are bringing virtual experiences into reality. Its recent launch on the streets of Bengaluru is not just a viral sensation; it underscores the city's tech enthusiasm and thirst for innovation.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 13 Feb 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App