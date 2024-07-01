Apple Vision Pro to get major AI enhancements, rollout expected next year: Mark Gurman
Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce AI features including Writing Tools, enhanced Siri, and Genmoji to the Vision Pro headset, alongside iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. Integration may take place in 2025 due to hardware capabilities and potential strain on cloud servers.
American tech giant Apple is preparing to bring its new suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features to the Apple Vision Pro, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, these AI capabilities include advanced Writing Tools, an AI-enhanced Siri, Genmoji, and more. Initially, these features were announced for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Now, it seems the Vision Pro mixed reality headset will also benefit from these innovations, albeit not within this year.