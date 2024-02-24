Apple Vision Pro users report mysterious cracks in front glass, costly repairs add fuel to the fire
Apple Vision Pro owners are facing a strange issue - inexplicable cracks appearing on the front glass, especially near the nose bridge. Despite careful handling, many owners report these cracks, raising concerns about durability and possible design flaws.
