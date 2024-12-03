Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly set to introduce its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in Taiwan, marking the next phase of the device’s global rollout. The headset will become available to customers in the region starting Tuesday, 17 December, with pre-orders opening earlier on Thursday, 5 December, at 9AM.

According to MacRumors, Apple has updated its Taiwanese website to include comprehensive product details, pricing, and personalisation options, including different storage capacities and ZEISS optical inserts designed for vision correction.

In addition, the company will host 30-minute demonstration sessions at its two retail stores in Taipei, allowing potential buyers to experience the device firsthand. More information about these demo sessions is expected to be released following the commencement of pre-orders.

Since its initial launch in the United States in February 2024, the Vision Pro has steadily become available in various international markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore during the summer months.

More recently, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates were added to the list. However, India—a key growth market for Apple—has yet to be included in the rollout schedule.

As per the report, the Vision Pro’s premium pricing could be a significant factor. Priced at $3,499 in the United States, the device targets a niche audience of early adopters and enthusiasts. Should it be introduced in India, its price could approach ₹3 lakh, several media reports hint, creating barriers for broader consumer adoption.

As Apple continues its phased rollout, tech enthusiasts in Taiwan will be among the latest to explore the Vision Pro’s capabilities, while Indian consumers eagerly await further announcements regarding its potential availability.

It was previously reported that Apple is in the preliminary stages of developing a more budget-friendly version of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset.

As detailed by The Elec, the company plans to lower production costs by opting for a more economical display technology that still ensures a high level of pixel density. The current first-generation Vision Pro utilises an OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) display, boasting an impressive pixel density of 3,391 pixels per inch (ppi).

However, for the anticipated affordable model, Apple is said to be exploring a display with a reduced pixel density of approximately 1,500ppi.

