Apple Vision Pro's global expansion continues, India still awaits launch: Here's why
Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality headset will be available in Taiwan from December 17, with pre-orders starting December 5. The updated Taiwanese website includes product details and pricing. Demo sessions will take place in Taipei as Apple expands its international presence.
Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly set to introduce its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in Taiwan, marking the next phase of the device’s global rollout. The headset will become available to customers in the region starting Tuesday, 17 December, with pre-orders opening earlier on Thursday, 5 December, at 9AM.