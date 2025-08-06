Apple vs Apple Cinemas: Tech giant files lawsuits against theatre chain over trademark dispute

Tech giant Apple has filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Massachusetts against a small cinema chain named Apple Cinemas, accusing the company of trademark infringement and creating consumer confusion,reported Macrumors.

According to the legal complaint, Apple alleges that Apple Cinemas and its associated company, Sand Media Corp Inc., are "knowingly and intentionally using the name Apple to sow confusion for its own benefit". The lawsuit reportedly targets all Apple Cinemas locations, as well as the parent company.

Apple Cinemas was founded in 2013 and operated largely in the Northeastern United States until it opened a theatre in San Francisco last month. Apple claims that the chain’s expansion into areas close to its own headquarters and retail presence has triggered the legal action.

Notably, the lawsuit points to the cinema chain’s reported plan to grow to 100 locations nationwide. Apple contends that this expansion, especially into high-visibility markets, has led to “widespread public confusion” regarding Apple’s possible involvement in the cinemas.

“Faced with Defendants' plan to expand to 100 theatres nationwide, as well as widespread public confusion about Apple’s involvement in the theatres, Apple has no alternative but to file this lawsuit to protect its brand and customers from deception,” the complaint states.

Apple reportedly claims it made several attempts to resolve the matter out of court, but those efforts were unsuccessful. The tech firm said it had issued multiple warnings, including a cease-and-desist letter sent in December 2024, and held further discussions both in writing and by phone. Nevertheless, the cinema chain reportedly continued its expansion under the contested name.

The complaint also cites public posts and comment sections of news articles and social media platforms, where some individuals appeared to believe that the cinemas were affiliated with or owned by Apple.

Additionally, in October 2024, the US Patent and Trademark Office denied Sand Media Corp Inc.’s applications to register both "Apple Cinemas" and “ACX - Apple Cinematic Experience”, stating they were likely to cause confusion with existing Apple trademarks.

Apple’s legal team emphasised that the company holds strong trademark rights across a broad range of goods and services, including movie distribution.