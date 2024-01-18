Apple Vs Epic Games: iPhone app developers granted access to alternative payments amid legal battle
Apple will allow developers to use external payment systems through buttons or links within apps, but will still charge a 27% fee on transactions made using payment systems other than its own.
In a significant development following a protracted legal battle with Epic Games, Apple announced its decision to allow iPhone app developers to use alternative payment systems while still maintaining certain conditions and fees, reported AFP.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message