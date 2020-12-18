Amid a months-long standoff between two tech giants Apple and Facebook over the former's planned privacy changes for iOS14, Tim Cook on Friday said that FB is welcome to keep tracking its users across apps and websites, but they should take the users permission first.

Taking to Twitter, the Apple CEO wrote, "We believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it’s used. Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first."

We believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it’s used. Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first. pic.twitter.com/UnnAONZ61I — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 17, 2020

Tim Cook's tweet came after Facebook ran full-page ads in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post, with the headline 'We're standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere', for two days criticising Apple's privacy policy.

Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature in iOS 14.3

Tech giant Apple rolled out the App Tracking Transparency feature in iOS 14.3 a few days back. The latest change in iOS 14 adds privacy labels to apps.

This feature will show the type of data that an app will collect when users are downloading it from the Apple App Store.

These privacy labels carry basic details about if the app is tracking you and what data it collects from the user.

The Facebook ad stated that Apple's new privacy policy limits a business' ability to run personalised ads and reach their customers effectively.

"While limiting how personalised ads can be used does impact larger companies like us, these changes will be devastating to small businesses adding to the many challenges they face right now," said Facebook in its ad.

Meanwhile, Apple has hit back saying, "When invasive tracking is your business model, you tend not to welcome transparency and customer choice."

