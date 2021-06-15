Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Apple wants owners of old iPhones, iPads to download important update. Check details

Apple wants owners of old iPhones, iPads to download important update. Check details

Apple had introduced the last security update for these devices in May. Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 04:13 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Apple has stated that this update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

Apple has released a new software update for older iPhones. The update brings some important security features. The company recently rolled out the iOS 12.5.4 update for older iPhones and iPads. Apple has stated that “this update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users."

Apple's support page claims that the new iOS 12.5.4 update is being rolled out for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation). While these devices stopped getting OS updates since iOS 13, Apple continues to provide security updates.

The new update fixes one security issue and two WebKit vulnerabilities. The WebKit issues, according to Apple's support page, have been actively exploited. This is the reason the company has requested old iPhone users to download the update.

Apple had introduced the last security update for these devices in May with the roll out of iOS 12.5.3.

