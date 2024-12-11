Apple reportedly plans to enhance its Apple Watch with 5G connectivity, moving away from 4G LTE for the first time. The change, facilitated by MediaTek modems, is part of Apple's broader strategy to modernize its wearable technology and includes new features for the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Tech giant Apple is reportedly set to make a significant leap in its wearable technology by introducing 5G connectivity to its Apple Watch models, according to a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (spotted 9To5Mac). The move would mark the first time Apple Watches adopt the 5G standard, aligning with the broader mobile industry's transition that began several years ago.

According to the publication, Apple's wearables have relied on 4 G LTE since their debut with cellular connectivity on the Apple Watch Series 3 in 2017. While the company embraced 5G on its iPhones in 2020, the Apple Watch has yet to make the same transition. This, however, may change with the anticipated arrival of new Apple Watch models, potentially featuring the advanced connectivity standard.

Gurman's report reveals that Apple plans to replace Intel modems in its cellular Apple Watch versions with 5G modems supplied by MediaTek, added the publication. Notably, this shift will include support for 5G RedCap, a lower-tier 5G service designed for wearables and internet-connected devices. RedCap prioritises efficiency over speed, catering to gadgets that do not require high data transfer rates, making it an ideal fit for the Apple Watch.

Reportedly, the decision to incorporate MediaTek's 5G technology not only modernises the Apple Watch's connectivity but also signifies another step away from Intel's components within Apple’s product ecosystem. Apple had previously transitioned its Mac computers entirely away from Intel processors in favour of its in-house silicon.

In addition to the upgrade in cellular technology, Gurman’s report hints at an exciting new satellite connectivity feature being developed for the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

