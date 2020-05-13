Apple Watch 6 is on the cards and the company might bring some new heath tracking features that may broaden the scope of audience for the smart watch. Apple has patented a new technology that might make its way to the Apple Watch 6. Using this new technology, the wearable is expected to start tracking blood pressure.

Conventional blood pressure checking machines come with an elaborate setup that requires equipment like pressure cuff and stethoscope. According to a report by TechRadar Apple filed patent no. 10646121 which describes how the company is planning on using a non-invasive technology in order to get a read on the blood pressure using the smartwatch.

Apple will try to achieve this by using applanation tonometry, a method optometrists use to measure pressure in the eye especially for diseases like glaucoma in which the test measures the amount of force needed to temporarily flatten a part of your cornea.

For now, there’s no confirmation if the patent will materialize in the upcoming Apple Watch 6 or any of the later versions.

The company recently launched a new mid-range smartphone iPhone SE that starts at a price of ₹42,500. Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 series has also been subjected to various leaks in the past week. The company is expected to launch four new models, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The latest leaks claim the price of the new series will begin from $649 (roughly ₹48,900) in U.S.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated