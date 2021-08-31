Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Apple Watch 7 faces production delays over new design, Covid disruptions: Report

Apple Watch 7 faces production delays over new design, Covid disruptions: Report

A customer browses Apple watches at the new Apple Store on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
1 min read . 10:21 PM IST Livemint

For now, Apple has temporarily halted production until the company and its suppliers are trying to remove any problems and adjust the design before the Watch 7 goes into mass production

The production of Apple Watch Series 7 has been delayed, mostly on account of complicated design the new smartwatch will feature.

The next generation of Apple smartphone went into small-scale production last week but engineers faced challenges in meeting the desired production performance, reported Nikkei on Tuesday.

The disappointing production quality could be due to the complexity of design, which has been changed a great deal in comparison to older iterations, the report said. In its redesign, Apple has changed the interior design of the Watch Series 7 than its predecessors, moving modules from their earlier positions. Engineers are now facing problems when assembling electronics modules, components and displays.

For now, Apple has temporarily halted production until the company and its suppliers are trying to remove any problems and adjust the design before the Watch 7 goes into mass production, Nikkei reported.

Apple has also asked suppliers to delay component shipments to assemblers, it added. As of now, it is unclear when production could be resumed. The watch  was expected to go into mass production mid-September. However, this delay is likely to push back shipping dates.

The Cupertino tech giant had planned to showcase the Apple Watch 7 during its annual hardware launch event. Apart from Apple Watch, the company is also expected to unveil new iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and AirPods.

