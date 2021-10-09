Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Apple Watch 7 to go on sale in India from next week. See price, availability

Apple Watch 7 to go on sale in India from next week. See price, availability

Apple Watch Series 7 gets a bigger screen and faster charging capabilities,
06:37 PM IST

Apple Watch Series 7 prices will begin from 41,900 for the base model with GPS in an aluminium case

Apple Watch Series 7 was unveiled alongside the iPhone 13 series at the company's annual hardware launch event in September. Pre-order for the smartwatch in India began from October 8. Now the the Watch 7 will go for sale in the country from next week. Apple will open sales for the watch from October 15.

Apple Watch 7 price and availability

Apple Watch 7 is currently available for pre-order on the Apple India Store and with authorised Apple resellers. The smartwatch will be available in 41mm and 45mm options.

Also Read: Apple Watch Series 6 discontinued as the company makes way for Series 7

The Apple Watch 7 will be available in five aluminium cases in Green, Midnight, New Blue, Starlight, and (Product) RED colour options. The Stainless Steel options will be available in Gold, Graphite, and Silver colour finishes. It will also be sold in Space Black Titanium and Titanium finishes.

The price for Watch Series 7 begin from 41,900 for the GPS variant in aluminium case, as per a Flipkart listing. The 45mm version of GPS variant will retail for 44,900, according to the price details on the e-commerce site.

Flipkart has also listed the GPS+Cellular variants at 50,900 for the 41mm version and 53,900 for the 45mm one. The e-tailer has listed Stainless Steel finishes at 69,900 for the 41mm version and 73,900 for the bigger 45mm version.

Apple Watch 7 specifications and features

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with Always-On Retina display with thin 1.7mm bezels. The new iteration of the smartwatch has been rated at IP6X for dust resistance, along with the existing WR50 water resistance rating.

The Watch Series 7 retains the SpO2 blood oxygen level measuring capabilities, ECG and electrical  heart sensors. The upgraded watchOS 8 brings Mindfulness app to help wearers control their stress levels.

The bigger screen also brings a new QWERTY keyboard and two unique watch faces - Contour and Modular Duo. Apple Watch 7 gets 18 hours of battery life. In an upgrade from the previous generation, the new Apple Watch gets 33 per cent faster charging.

