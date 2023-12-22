Apple Watch ban: Apple cannot repair out-of-warranty watches in US. Here's why
Apple will not repair out-of-warranty Apple Watch models from Series 6 onwards, according to a memo to its customer services team. The company will still assist with software-related issues.
In news of concern to Apple Watch users, Apple will no longer repair out-of-warranty models from the Apple Watch Series 6 onwards, the company revealed in a memo written to its customer service team this week, reports Bloomberg. The new changes mean that Apple will no longer be able to fix hardware problems on older iPhones, although the company will still be able to help users with software-related issues.