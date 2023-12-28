Apple Watch ban: Series 9, Ultra 2 models allowed to go on sale again; court lifts halt caused due to patent dispute
A federal court has temporarily lifted a sales halt on two higher-end models of the Apple Watch, allowing them to go on sale again after a patent dispute with medical technology company Masimo.
Two higher-end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court temporarily lifted a sales halt ordered by the International Trade Commission over a patent dispute.
