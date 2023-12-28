Hello User
Apple Watch ban: Series 9, Ultra 2 models allowed to go on sale again; court lifts halt caused due to patent dispute

AP

A federal court has temporarily lifted a sales halt on two higher-end models of the Apple Watch, allowing them to go on sale again after a patent dispute with medical technology company Masimo.

(FILES) An Apple Watch Series 9 carbon neutral device is displayed for sale at The Grove Apple retail store on release day in Los Angeles, California, on September 22, 2023. Apple said on December 26 it will appeal a US import ban on its latest smartwatch models after the Biden administration opted to not veto a ruling on patent infringements. The ban on Apple's latest smartwatch models came into effect Tuesday, with the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 no longer available in stores or online. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Two higher-end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court temporarily lifted a sales halt ordered by the International Trade Commission over a patent dispute.

The ITC, a federal agency, ordered the halt in October to block Apple from using specific technologies underpinning a blood-oxygen measurement system in its Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches. Apple has been embroiled in an intellectual property dispute with the medical technology company Masimo over those technologies.

Apple cut off online sales of the watches in the U.S. last week just days from the Christmas holiday to comply with the ITC ruling. The court’s action will allow sales of the two Apple Watch models pending its decision on whether to also permit sales as it weighs Apple’s appeal.

The two watch models will be available at Apple's online store by noon Pacific Time on Thursday, according to the company. They will return to some Apple stores Wednesday, with wider availability expected by Saturday.

This isn’t the first patent roadblock the Apple Watch has run into as the company morphs its watches into health-management devices. Last year, the ITC ruled that Apple had infringed on the wearable EKG technology of AliveCor — a decision the Biden administration declined to overturn. That dispute hasn’t directly affected Apple Watch sales yet because another regulatory body had ruled that AliveCor’s technology isn’t patentable. The legal tussle on that issue is still ongoing.

The patent headaches facing Apple as it tries to infuse more medical technology into its watch models make it increasingly likely the company will either have to start working out licensing deals or simply acquiring startups specializing in the field, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives predicted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

