Apple Watch can detect early heart disease: Study

In another life saving incident attributed to Apple, a 17-year-old boy from Pune, Maharashtra thanked Apple for saving his life. The incident is reported to have occurred in July when Smit Mehta, a student from Pune who is preparing for the NEET exam, scheduled a trip to Lonavala with his friends to go hiking. Mehta had fallen off from a valley on his way back while it was pouring and he had lost his footing.