Apple Watch detects undiagnosed heart condition, saves life of a 36-year old2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:09 AM IST
- According to a report by BBC, author Adam Croft woke up at midnight to find his Apple Watch pointing that his heart was in Atrial fibrillation.
In yet another episode of Apple Watch saving life, a 36-year old man from Flitwick in Bedfordshire, UK is crediting the device for detecting an undiagnosed heart condition. According to a report by BBC, author Adam Croft woke up at midnight to find his Apple Watch pointing that his heart was in Atrial fibrillation. In simple terms, the smartwatch showed that his heartbeat was not regular.
