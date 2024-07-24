'Apple Watch For Your Kids' introduced in India: How it works and details on features
Apple Watch For Your Kids in India allows children to stay connected with family and friends through calls and messages. Safety features like Emergency SOS, fitness monitoring, and Schooltime mode enhance the experience for parents and kids.
California-based technology giant Apple has unveiled its 'Apple Watch For Your Kids' feature to users in India. This innovation allows adults to set up cellular models of the Apple Watch for their children, enabling kids to make calls and send messages without needing their own iPhone(via Gadgets 360). This follows the company's earlier launch of the capability to configure an Apple Watch independently of an iPhone.