Apple Watch, HomePod users facing log-in issues

Apple users have been facing issues with the iCloud account on different devices. Many users on Apple’s forums also complained about certain sign-in issues on HomePod and Apple Watch.

Users started facing the issue from Christmas morning, according to a report by Macrumors. The report claims that multiple users trying to log in on their Apple Watch were not able to do so due to the issue.

Apple's System Status page still shows the status of the issue as ‘ongoing’ and the company is still working on fixing it.

Since the issue started being reported from Christmas morning, many users who gifted or were gifted new Apple products reported the issue.

According to the report, one user stated, “I realize it's Christmas morning and Apple's activation servers are probably on overload, but this still seems unnecessarily frustrating.

I got my two kids (<18 yo) Apple Watch SE + Cellular, with plans to activate via Family Setup/sharing. They each already have Apple IDs that are used on iPads regularly."

They further added, “me a choice to "reset encrypted data", which I take as an offer to destroy all their existing Apple ID passwords and data - not a good option IMO."

Apart from issues on the Apple Watch products, many users also complained about a similar issue while logging in on their HomePod. The users complained that they were not able to setup their new device due to the issues.

