Apple Watch lineup in 2026 could finally support Touch ID, leak claims

Leaks suggest the 2026 Apple Watch may feature Touch ID support, with internal code referencing the biometric system. While expected to be currently in prototype, this could streamline unlocking and transaction approvals. 

Govind Choudhary
Updated19 Aug 2025, 09:16 PM IST
Code discovered in Apple’s internal systems reportedly suggests that the 2026 Apple Watch range may include Touch ID support.
With the expected launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11 just weeks away, new leaks point to a more significant update coming further down the line. Code discovered in Apple’s internal systems reportedly suggests that the 2026 Apple Watch range may include Touch ID support.

The findings, first reported byMacworld, reveal references to “AppleMesa” in Apple’s internal code, a long-standing codename for Touch ID. According to the report, the entries explicitly reference models slated for release in 2026. The feature does not appear in any code linked to current or imminent Apple Watch versions, indicating that biometric authentication remains at the prototype stage.

If implemented, Touch ID would add an alternative method of unlocking the watch and approving transactions, currently managed via passcodes or the double-press side button. While the utility of Touch ID on a watch remains uncertain, it could streamline some user interactions, particularly unlocking the device without entering a code.

Separately, a recentDigitimes report claimed that the 2026 Apple Watch will likely see its number of sensor components double. While these are largely expected to serve health monitoring functions, it is possible that Touch ID hardware could contribute to the increase.

Apple has not confirmed any plans, but the code entries suggest that biometric authentication is at least under consideration for future watch models.

Did Apple accidentally reveal 2025 device upgrades?

Meanwhile, Apple appears to have inadvertently revealed details of upcoming hardware through identifiers found in publicly shared software code, offering rare insights into potential launches across multiple product lines.

Highlighted by MacRumours, the report points to next-generation chips for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Vision Pro, supporting earlier reports about Apple’s roadmap for 2025 and 2026.

Apple’s software often contains device strings, codenames, and chip references that can appear before official announcements, signalling new product families even if final specifications remain unconfirmed.

According to the publication, the latest findings suggest a series of upgrades spanning silicon, display technology, and connectivity, as well as a potential Apple TV refresh with enhanced AI and gaming capabilities.

Apple Inc
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Apple Watch lineup in 2026 could finally support Touch ID, leak claims
