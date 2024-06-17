Apple Watch has once again proven its life-saving capabilities, this time by aiding a Canadian firefighter in detecting a serious heart condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A firefighter named Travis Chalmers, aged 44, experienced a sudden "warm sensation" in his chest and a severe headache while playing road hockey with his son. Initially thinking these symptoms were due to flu or allergies, Chalmers soon became aware that his heart rate was unusually elevated, thanks to a notification from his Apple Watch that advised him to seek medical attention.

According to a report by Canada Global News, Chalmers's Apple Watch initially detected atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can increase the risk of stroke and heart failure. Despite trying to rest, his heart rate continued to be irregular. Continuous alerts from his watch prompted Chalmers to visit the hospital.

"About half an hour later, I was lying down with my daughter, and my heart was still racing. When I mentioned atrial fibrillation and described my symptoms, I was rushed in," Chalmers said. "That's when they informed me I was likely having a heart attack."

Upon his arrival at the hospital and after describing his symptoms, he was quickly assessed and informed that he was indeed experiencing a heart attack. Subsequent tests confirmed the diagnosis, revealing a completely blocked artery.

Chalmers, who has no significant family history of heart disease and leads an active lifestyle, was shocked by the diagnosis. He credited his Apple Watch for detecting the irregularities that urged him to seek medical help, referring to the watch as a "second set of eyes" looking out for his health.

Apple Watch, starting from Series 1 and running watchOS 6 or later, includes a feature called Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification. This function alerts users when it identifies irregular heart rhythms that may indicate AFib. By utilizing the watch's optical heart sensor, this capability monitors the user's heart rhythm intermittently while they are inactive. If the sensor detects irregular heart rhythms suggestive of AFib during these periods, it initiates additional assessments to verify its observations.

