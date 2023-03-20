Apple Watch saves life again, helps detect blood clots in lungs!

"My blood oxygen—which is normally mid-90s, which is what is supposed to be, kind of 95 and up—started to get out to the mid-80s. It was 10 o'clock at night. My wife was very concerned. My son was very concerned. I was like 'I just want to go to bed. I'm tired…and they were both like 'No, you've got to get to the ER," Counihan said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}