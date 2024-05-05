Apple Watch saves life: Delhi woman thanks Tim Cook for 'precise and advanced' features; CEO reacts
Apple Watch saves Delhi woman's life by detecting high heart rate, prompting AFib diagnosis. She thanks Tim Cook for advanced heart monitoring features.
Another in a series of lives saved by the Apple Watch: Delhi woman escaped what the doctors termed a "close call" after her Apple Watch's heart rate feature detected her "abnormally high" heart rate and alerted her.
