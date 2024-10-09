Apple Watch Series 10 saves life: ECG feature detects AFib condition in elderly woman, averting medical emergency
An Apple Watch detected atrial fibrillation in an elderly woman, prompting timely medical care. Tech enthusiast Nikias Molina shared the incident, highlighting the watch's ECG feature that alerted his grandmother, leading to a hospital visit and necessary treatment.
In another life-saving incident, an Apple Watch has played a crucial role in protecting the health of an elderly woman by detecting atrial fibrillation (AFib), a potentially dangerous heart condition. The wearable device’s ECG (electrocardiogram) feature identified an irregular heartbeat, prompting the woman to seek immediate medical assistance, which ultimately ensured she received timely care.