Tech enthusiast Nikias Molina shared the incident on the platform X, where he explained how his Apple Watch Series 10 detected his grandmother’s heart condition. According to Molina, the watch alerted his grandmother to an abnormal heart rhythm with an average of 61 beats per minute (BPM), advising her to consult a doctor. The notification proved vital, as it led to a hospital visit where medical professionals confirmed AFib and provided the necessary treatment.

Molina's post, which included photos of the watch alert, read, "My Watch Series 10 detected my grandmother's atrial fibrillation today using the ECG feature. She's now at the hospital and receiving the care she needs." The story quickly garnered widespread attention, amassing over 1.1 million views and sparking a wider conversation on the impact of wearable technology on health.

In a similar incident, a Delhi woman narrowly avoided what doctors referred to as a "close call" after her Apple Watch alerted her to an unusually high heart rate. Sneha Sinha, a policy researcher from Delhi, shared with HT Tech that she only sought medical attention after her Apple Watch’s ECG feature detected signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

AFib is a condition where the heart beats irregularly and often at a fast pace, potentially leading to blood clots and increasing the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other serious heart issues.

Sinha, who had no prior health concerns, later expressed her gratitude to Apple CEO Tim Cook through an email, thanking him for the watch's "accurate and advanced" technology. She mentioned that Cook responded promptly to her message.