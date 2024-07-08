California-based tech giant Apple is gearing up to launch the Apple Watch Series 10, which is expected to feature a significantly larger display compared to its predecessor, the Series 9. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Series 10, slated for release later this year, will come in two size variants, internally codenamed N217 and N218, with one of these models boasting the bigger screen.

The Apple Watch Series 10's screen size is anticipated to surpass even the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is currently Apple's largest smartwatch with its 49mm size and 1.92-inch display. Recent CAD render leaks suggest that the Series 10 could sport a 2-inch display, marking a substantial increase in screen real estate.

Under the hood, the Series 10 will likely be powered by the same processor found in the third-generation Apple Watch Ultra. While immediate AI-driven features are not expected, Gurman hints that the new chip will pave the way for future advancements in artificial intelligence capabilities within Apple's smartwatch lineup.

Despite progress in health monitoring technologies, the Series 10 is unlikely to introduce sleep apnea detection and blood pressure monitoring at launch. Apple's development faced significant obstacles, particularly with the blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring feature, which remains disabled due to regulatory issues in the US. Similarly, hypertension detection proved less reliable than anticipated during testing. Consequently, Apple might defer these features' release, opting instead to display blood pressure trends without offering precise readings.

In a bid to compete with Samsung’s recently introduced Galaxy Watch FE, which is priced at $199 (approximately Rs. 16,600), Apple is also reportedly working on a new version of the Apple Watch SE. This upcoming SE model is expected to feature a plastic body instead of the usual aluminum, potentially lowering the price point. Apple last updated the Watch SE in 2022, and the new iteration might debut later this year.

As Apple continues to innovate in the smartwatch arena, more details about these new devices are likely to surface in the coming weeks, ahead of their anticipated official announcement.

