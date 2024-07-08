Apple Watch Series 10 to feature larger display and faster processor: Mark Gurman
Apple is anticipated to launch the Apple Watch Series 10 with a larger display and enhanced processor, and a new Apple Watch SE with a plastic body to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch FE. Advanced health features might be delayed due to development challenges.
California-based tech giant Apple is gearing up to launch the Apple Watch Series 10, which is expected to feature a significantly larger display compared to its predecessor, the Series 9. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Series 10, slated for release later this year, will come in two size variants, internally codenamed N217 and N218, with one of these models boasting the bigger screen.